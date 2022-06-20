Ex-Sri Lanka Player Roshan Mahanama Serves Tea, Buns At Petrol Queues Amid Economic Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to face economic turbulence, the worst ever since the country became independent in 1948, Sri Lankan cricket legend, Roshan Mahanama, took to the streets to assist people who were standing in a long queue to collect their daily essentials, including petrol and cooking gas. In the photographs published along with a Twitter post, the former World Cup winner can be seen serving hot tea and buns to the people who came a long way to collect fuel. Notably, the country has been struggling to import fuel, medicines, food items and other daily essentials due to a lack of foreign exchange caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID 19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies.

People have to stand in long queues to get even cooking gas. Amid this gloomy situation, Mahanama came up with a heartfelt gesture for his compatriots. As per his social media post, he was serving tea and buns to people who were waiting in queues outside the petrol pump near Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha. "We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama Mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues," he wrote on Twitter.

Further, he urged the citizens to help their fellow nationals during these testing times. Also, he advised people who left their houses early in the day to collect daily essentials to carry adequate fluid and food for their convenience. In case of emergency, the batsman appealed to people to contact the emergency number 1990."Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times," urged the former Sri Lankan batsman.

Sri Lanka crisis

The island nation has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials. Citizens are forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. Earlier in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assured the country to help with an estimated amount of $300 million to $600 million. According to IMF, the island nation will receive a hefty amount from the World Bank over the next four months. Earlier, on Thursday, Colombo received another 40,000 metric tons of diesel consignment under Indian assistance.

PM Ranil accuses the earlier government of the current situation

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe blamed the earlier government for the food crisis in the country. According to him, the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led government had abruptly implemented a 100% organic agriculture model by banning chemical fertilisers in April last year. He said this resulted in the collapse of the agriculture sector. Moreover, he said that foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic were also a major reason for the current situation. However, this time, securing fertiliser and compiling a food security program were being given equal priority, he maintained.

Image: @Rosh_Maha/Twitter