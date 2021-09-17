Ex-Tamil Nadu Captain Sharath Sridharan To Head BCCI's New Junior Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday appointed five members to the All-India Junior Selection Committee. Former Tamil Nadu cricketer Sharath Sridharan (South Zone) has been named the chairman of the committee, while Pathik Patel (West Zone), Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Kishan Mohan (North Zone), and Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone) will function as members only.

The only player to play 100 Ranji Trophy games for TN

Sharath Sridharan played domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu and remains the only cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy games for the South Indian state. He scored a total of 8390 runs for his side in first-class games, which came at an impressive average of 51.17. Sharath played 139 matches for Tamil Nadu and scored 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in his 15-year-long career as a professional cricketer. He has also been a BCCI match referee.

Former fast-bowling all-rounder Harvinder Singh Sodhi played 76 matches of Madhya Pradesh and has more than 2,000 runs and 174 wickets to his name. Harvinder has also been a match referee with the BCCI. Bengal pacer Ranadeb Bose, who has been appointed from East Zone, has played 91 games for Bengal and has picked 317 wickets at an average of 25.80. Owing to his splendid performance in the domestic circuit, Bose was included in the Indian Test side for England series in 2007.

The previous junior selection committee of the BCCI was headed by Ashish Kapoor (South Zone). The other members of the committee at the time were Debasish Mohanty (East Zone), Gyanendra Pandey (Central Zone), Rakesh Parikh (West Zone), and Amit Sharma (North Zone). Mohanty has now become a senior selector with the BCCI.

Image: SharathSridharan/Facebook