Stepping down as Team India's cricket coach, ace cricketer Ravi Shastri spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday about the immense satisfaction he had in his tenure. Lauding the Virat Kohli-led team, he said that they had played cricket far above his expectations. Ravi Shastri has been replaced by former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach after India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the Group stage.

Ravi Shastri: 'Leaving as a satisfied coach'

"I am very relieved, I took this job to make a difference. For the team to have achieved what they have today is unreal. I leave this place as a very satisfied man. They were not playing cricket as I wanted them to, they have over-achieved," said Shastri.

Talking about the extreme scrutiny the team and he have faced, Shastri said, "I was judged for 7 years of my life that was under public scrutiny. Time for me to sit on the judge's chair and judge some of these people." Shastri was appointed as Indian head coach in 2017 and was re-appointed in 2019 with his contract extending up to the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Shastri also stated that the reason why the Indian team was facing so much ire for its poor T20 World Cup performance was that India worshipped cricket as a religion. He opined that as the Indian team had won so many games in the past 5 years, Indians were not able to digest a defeat. He added that it was the job of the coach to take the bullet.

"In India, Cricket is a religion. You win 5 games and then when you lose, pistols and pens come out, and sometimes it's acidic. You just got to take it on the chin. We won so much, people weren't used to us losing," he said.

He added, "To take the bullet is the job of the coach. You overcome all those hurdles, you don't let it pull you down. You have to ensure the team gives their best. Take criticism along the way and move on."

Slamming the criticism on the young team, he said, "This was a young team in transition over the last 7 years. Many in the media didn't know the potential of this team. I said that this was the greatest team and knew what i said and they lived up to it. They (media) called my statements bold and bombastic. I have taken the bullet for 7 years".

Ravi Shastri retires as head coach

Ravi Shastri parted ways from the national cricket team after the T20 World Cup 2021 after team captain Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from the captaincy. With Rohit Sharma taking over as the T20 captain for the New Zealand tour, Rahul Dravid will be stepping into the head coach's shoes. The cricketer-turned-commentator started his coaching stint in 2017 after Anil Kumble had stepped down from the position post the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. He was reappointed as the head coach of Team India for the period from September 2019 till the end of the T20 World Cup 2021. Prior to his coaching career, the former all-rounder was associated as India's Team Director from 2014-2016.