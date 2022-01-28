Ex-WI Skipper Gives His Verdict On India Captain Rohit Sharma; 'has Won Like MS Dhoni'

Former West Indies World Cup winning skipper Darren Sammy has backed India to progress under Rohit Sharma's leadership and said that he'd place Rohit's captaincy ability alongside Indian legend, MS Dhoni, adding that both of them have the ability to get the best out of their teammates.

Among Rohit Sharma's credentials is that he is a five-time IPL winning captain and is all set to take over as full-time white-ball captain from February 6th when India take on West Indies in three ODI and three T20Is. "Kohli has been exceptional with his performances on the field. I don't think it will affect the team. Rohit has been an excellent captain (with Mumbai Indians), a good motivational leader. I've watched him captaining Mumbai in the IPL. He's among the captains who have won like MS Dhoni, (Gautam) Gambhir..." Darren Sammy told PTI.

"All these guys can manage to get performances from their teammates. These captains normally get results and win trophies. I'm not worried about Indian cricket. It's in good hand," the 38-year-old added.

Pollard's side will definitely fancy its chances

Speaking about West Indie's chances in the tour to India, Sammy said India should not expect a cakewalk and said the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies side will surely fancy their chances. The team were handed a shocking 2-1 ODI series defeat at the hands of Ireland before coming back strong and leading the 5-match T20I series against England 2-1 at the end of the 3rd game.

"I believe Pollard will definitely fancy his chances (against India). He has been playing in India for so long, he knows the conditions well. At the (ongoing) England series, we have unearthed some new talents. I think West Indies could go out there (India) and do well."

As for team India, the team coming into this series behind two series losses in South Africa. After losing the Test series 021, India struggled to make a mark in the ODI's with the KL Rahul-led side being handed in a 0-3 defeat by the Proteas. When asked if West Indies will have an advantage going into the series considering India's struggle in their recently concluded series, Sammy said: "India have always been strong at home, they are a force to reckon with because of some really good one-day players."

Image: IPL/twitter