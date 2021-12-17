Ex-Zimbabwe Captain Andy Flower Appointed As Head Coach Of Lucknow IPL Team

In a key development, former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has been appointed as the head coach of the newly inducted Lucknow IPL team. As part of the expansion programme, the IPL 2022 will see two new franchises partake. Andy Flower is not new to the coaching space and has prior experience in the IPL as well having been associated with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise as their assistant coach for the last two seasons.

The Zimbabwean also currently coaches the Multan Sultans (Pakistan Super League), Trent Rockets (The Hundred), Saint Lucia Kings (CPL), T10 side Delhi Bulls (Abu Dabhi T10 league). Taking to an official release Andy Flower said "I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India. The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team.

The coach is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh in January and said he is excited for the challenge which requires him to lead a newly built franchise from scratch "I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year."

IPL 2022: KL Rahul to lead Lucknow IPL team, Rashid Khan & Ishan Kishan other 2 signings

As per reports, The Goenka-led RP-SG Group have struck a deal with former Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and are also in talks to rope in former Mumbai Indian's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Reports have also confirmed that KL Rahul is likely to lead the franchise.

Image: AP