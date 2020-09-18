EXC Vs KAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Game Preview

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Excelsior 20 (EXC) are all set to take the field against SV Kampong (KAM) in the league match of the day in the ECS T10 Capelle. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Friday, September 18 at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction, EXC vs KAM Dream11 team and the probable EXC vs KAM playing 11. The ECS T10 Capelle live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Both the teams met each other on Thursday and it was KAM that comfortably emerged victorious, beating EXC by 20 runs. EXC are close to qualifying for the finals and in order to confirm the place they have to win against KAM in the final league stage match of the tournament. KAM are third on the points table and stand a chance to enter finals if they improve the run rate. They not only have to beat EXC but defeat them by a good margin to improve their chances of qualification. Expect the match to be an exciting contest.
Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost.
Tushar Bhakre, Ratha Alphonse, Usman Malik, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacob Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Shaheryar Butt.
As per our EXC vs KAM match prediction, EXC are favourites to win the match.
