EXC Vs KAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Capella Game Preview

Excelsior 20 (EXC) is all set to face SV Kampong (KAM) in the ECS T10 Capella. The match is scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Bermweg cricket ground in Capella, Netherlands on Thursday, September 17 at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction, EXC vs KAM match prediction, EXC vs KAM Dream11 team and the probable EXC vs KAM playing 11. The ECS T10 Capella live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

EXC vs KAM Live: EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign and that is visible on the way both teams are placed on the points table.EXC are currently on top of the table and also looking at genuine title contenders after a good start to their campaign. On the other hand, KAM are winless and without any points on board, so this match is crucial for both the teams to take a step closer to the final if they win their earlier match against Voorburg and other results go in their favour.

EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the EXC vs KAM playing 11

EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction: EXC vs KAM Dream11 team: EXC squad

Umar Baker, Stan van Troost, Niels Etman, Rens Heinsbroek, James Hilditch, Sanjit Shankar, Corey Rutgers, Salman Yaqub, Ryan Campbell, Jelte Schoonheim, Mathijs Schewe, Akhilesh Arun, Sheraz Ahmad, Wahab Umar, Imran Choudry, Luqman Tariq, Haider Khan, Lorenzo Ingram, Tom Heggelman, Ben Cooper, Joost Kroesen, Gijs Kroesen, Luuk Kroesen, Rens van Troost, Roel Verhagen, Pradeep Kumar, Sohail Bhatti, Sebastiaan Gokke, Jelte van Troost

EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction: EXC vs KAM Dream11 team: KAM squad

Tushar Bhakre, Ratha Alphonse, Usman Malik, Danish Ateeq, Khalid Sherzad, Omair Sultan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Assad Saleemi, Yasir Usman, Ishan Jaiswal, Raza Anis, Abhinav Adurty, Rana Bilal Siddique, Shashank Kumar, Kertan Nana, Shivdutt Jhala, Jacob Pierre, Adriaan Verbeek, Vikram Chaturvedi, Faizan Bashir, Mohsin Salman, Bilal Saleem, Mees Hoffman, Shaheryar Butt

EXC vs KAM Dream11 team

EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the EXC vs KAM Dream11 team

F Bashir

J Schoonheim

U Malik

EXC vs KAM match prediction

As per our EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction, EXC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The EXC vs KAM Dream11 prediction, EXC vs KAM top picks and EXC vs KAM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The EXC vs KAM Dream11 team and EXC vs KAM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Netherlands Cricket / Twitter