'Excited' Hanuma Vihari Does Not Want To Get Carried Away As India Face NZ In WTC Final

It seems that Hanuma Vihari might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of next month's all-important ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final where India and New Zealand will be competing at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton between June 18-22.

The top two Test sides will battle it out in a one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket.

A month ahead of the title clash, Team India's Test specialist has said that he is trying his level best not to get carried away with the importance of the situation.

'I am excited but I don’t want to show it too much': Hanuma Vihari

“I am excited but I don’t want to show it too much. You want to be in the moment and don’t want to get carried away from the importance of the situation. As a sportsman to be able to play in the final for India at the inaugural Test championship is always a great feeling,” the middle-order batsman said in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle.

Both teams in dire need of an ICC title

Coming back to the WTC final, both teams will be looking to gain dominance in the longest format of the game by winning the biggest prize in Test cricket. While India will be eager to avenge their heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss, the Black Caps on the other hand will be hoping to make amends by winning a major silverware for the first time in 21 years. The Kiwis had made it to the deciders of the previous two editions of the World Cup (2015 & 2019) but could not succeed in going all the way. In fact, they had agonizingly fallen short in the 2019 edition where both England and New Zealand were tied at the identical score of 241 after regulation time as the English team eventually went on to left their maiden World Cup trophy due to an infamous boundary count rule.

India on the other hand have failed to win an ICC event after the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. In fact, they have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017) but could not succeed in going all the way as the Men In Blue ran out of fire & brimstone during crunch games.