EXCL | From Playing With Legends To New Nuances Of Cricket, Irfan Pathan Talks Retirement

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in an exclusive interview with RepublicWorld spoke about playing under different captains to the newly suggested 4-day test format. Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Saturday. Speaking about his mindset before announcing his retirement, Pathan said that it was a 'heavy feeling which got better eventually'.

READ: Irfan Pathan retires | Gautam Gambhir hails former all-rounder, calls him a true champion

Playing under Sourav Ganguly to MS Dhoni

Throughout his career, Pathan has played under the different captains, from captain aggressive Sourav Ganguly to captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Highlighting the effect of different style of captaincy on his game, Pathan stated the different ways in which each captain asked him to bowl.

"It does affect because of every captain thinks differently. Like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, they made me bowl with a new ball while MS Dhoni used me in the first change. You need to make sure that you try and do your best in whatever role you have been given."

Recalling 2007 World Cup memories

Irfan Pathan further recalled his memory of winning the Man of the match in the final match against Pakistan back in 2007 world cup. His figures of 3 wickets off 4 overs in the finals helped him bag the Player of the Match award.

"It was a very special moment and I was bowling really well throughout the tournament. But I wanted to make a match-defining moment for a long time, and it came at the right time. it came when the team needed it the most, it came in the finals against Pakistan. And the world cup final was like a seesaw. During the speech after receiving the man of the match, I was pinching myself because it was the first world cup. People are gonna remember."

READ: Harbhajan Singh wishes Irfan Pathan a great 2nd innings; labels him a 'Champion Bowler'

Irfan Pathan ideates for India bowlers: 'You have to train the way you play'

Speaking about the Indian fast bowler, Pathan said that there were much better bowlers and cited examples of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshvar Kumar and Navdeep Saini. Furthermore, Pathan also recommended ways to recover from an injury and stressed upon the need of staying fit.

"I don't think there are any, especially being a left-arm fast bowler. Luckily with the experience, I can help new left-arm fast bowler. But there are better talents now. Not like me, but better than me. Like Bumrah, number one bowler in all forms, Mohammad Shami has been outstanding as well. Bhuveneshwar Kumar is very talented. Saini is the kind of guy who can go a long way provided he stays fit you know. I think the Indian team is very very luck a have good bunch of fast bowlers."

"If you are a fast bowler, you are bound to get injured. You put eight times your body weight when you bowl, it's a natural phenomenon. With the advancement now, one thing I can advise to the youngsters is to learn how to manage your workload better. Do a lot of functional training. You have to train the way you play," Pathan said.

READ: 'From first over to first day first show': CSK bids adieu to Irfan Pathan as he retires

Further opening about the newly suggest four-day test format, Pathan said, "Four-day test match is the way to go forward. And one thing is constant you know, which is change. And change will always help."

READ: Irfan Pathan retires: VVS Laxman wishes the all-rounder luck for his 2nd innings