EXCLUSIVE: BCCI Not To Endorse Chinese Products In Future For National Interest

In a clear and strong message, the BCCI on Thursday committed that it won't go for signing any fresh contract with any Chinese company making it clear that national interest was paramount and the Board will always keep it in mind.

In an exclusive Live interview, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Republic:

"For any future contract, we will keep public sentiment and national interest in mind. BCCI gives full commitment to look into boycotting Chinese product and endorsements in future in the best of the nation. BCCI has given all infrastructure to Indian companies and not Chinese companies."

'Need to differentiate'

Explaining BCCI stand on current endorsements, Dhumal said: "We need to differentiate between Indian and Chinese interest. Whatever money is coming 42 per cent going to Indian government and Indian army. BCCI Contract was signed by the previous regime, but now we have to honour the contract. If BCCI is making money out of a Chinese company then that money is going to Govt and Indian money through tax. It is helping Indian cause so we have to see whether Indian money is going to China or Chinese money coming to India for India's interest."

'Why is ICC not taking decision?'

BCCI treasurer also talked about resumption of cricket in India and whether hosting IPL.this year would be possible. "ICC must decide on resumption of cricket soon. Its making huge loss for all cricket boards. When Australia is saying it cant host the T20 World Cup, why ICC is not taking a decision? Regarding hosting of IPL is concerned, yes we are committed but all depends on the situation and what the government decides. We are fully committed with the Indian government's decision on this."

