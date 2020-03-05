EXCLUSIVE: 'It Is Good To Be Back In India', Says Romesh Kaluwitharana

The Sri Lanka Legends have fired the first salvo! The Islanders’ hard-hitting opening batsman Romesh Kaluwitharana, left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and the lanky fast-bowling all-rounder Farveez Maharoof have on Thursday proclaimed that they are going to renew their past rivalry with their old foes when all five nations lock horns during the Unacademy Road Safety World Series starting March 7 in Mumbai.

Kaluwitharana, who had changed the whole complexion of the limited-overs game with his explosive hitting in the first few overs during his playing days said, “We can’t wait any longer to get on the field and renew our old rivalry against all these teams in the fray here. We have been practicing together for the past few days in Colombo and we are in pretty good shape. It will be fun,” said the diminutive opener during the team’s jersey launch event organised by the title sponsors and team owners StrikinGold.

The immigration advisory company, StrikinGold, will be seen on the front side of Sri Lanka Legends jersey at the mega event. StrikinGold has taken up to promote Portugal Opportunities Fund (a fund by Quadrantis Capital) which also makes you eligible for Portuguese permanent residency or citizenship. StrikinGold intends to raise around €100 million to start with and this is aimed at strengthening and contributing to the flourishing Indo-Portugal trade ties.

Kaluwitharana speaks to Republic

Speaking exclusively to Republic World, Kaluwitharana said "It is good to be back in India, playing after many years and meeting our friendly legends who we played with sometime back. Seeing them is a joy and playing with them is even better. I am looking forward to playing this series in India and for a good cause. I think it is going to create a lot of awareness and the world will be a better place specially starting from India."

Memories with Sanath

Speaking about his memories, Kaluwitharana said. "We go back many years. In 1995, I and Sanath started going after the bowlers in the first 15 overs. We created history. We changed the game of ODI cricket. I am so happy we could do it. And we were successful and could bring glory to our country as well. Plus, at that time we won the World Cup. We have a lot of memories. Playing with Australia is always a task. They fight till the end. We took the better of them in the finals. Beating them in Lahore was something special."

While speaking about the 5 teams, he said: "I think all top 5 teams are equally balanced with good players. I think looking at all 5, we want to play in the finals. That is our task."

"Well, looking at present cricketers. We see that a lot of players play in all three formats. Especially they have different keepers, they have different players for every format. For some, it is unfortunate but it gives more opportunities for players to select their format. So, I think that looking at the keepers, they have a lot of opportunities," Kaluwitharana added. When asked about Rishabh Pant, he said, "I think he is a good player and he will definitely be a star one day."

