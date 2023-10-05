EXCLUSIVE: Markram Focuses On Off-spin, Jansen Works On Batting Ahead Of SA Vs SL WC Match

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as India prepares to host the much-awaited 13th edition of the World Cup. The stage is set, and the cricketing carnival is all set to kick off in Ahmedabad on October 5, with fans from around the globe eagerly anticipating the action that will unfold across 10 cities. However, for Delhi, the World Cup extravaganza begins on a double-header Saturday, October 7, when South Africa and Sri Lanka clash in what promises to be a riveting encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

3 things you need to know

South Africa will face Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener

SA have reached semi-finals four times in the history of the tournament

Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa at the 2023 World Cup

South Africa work on deep batting and spin

In the lead-up to their opening match, the South African cricket team was hard at work, putting in dedicated hours in the nets. Unfortunately, they had to do without their captain, Temba Bavuma, who was attending a 'Captains' Day' event in Ahmedabad on the eve of the World Cup. Nevertheless, the team was in good hands as they honed their skills under the watchful eyes of head coach Rob Walter and batting coach JP Duminy.





Among the standout performers in the practice session were Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Andile Phehlukwayo. All eyes are on South Africa's middle-order, consisting of Markram, Klaasen, and Miller, who will be expected to carry the lion's share of the batting responsibilities.

A notable focus in their preparations was on spin bowling, as the South African team recognised the significance of spin in Indian conditions. Memories of their struggles against Kuldeep Yadav's spin during South Africa's tour of India in 2022 prompted Markram to fine-tune his off-spin skills.

In a bid to bolster their batting depth, the promising bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen dedicated considerable time to improving his batting skills, with JP Duminy providing invaluable guidance. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj took to the crease on a green pitch, which is traditionally favourable for fast bowlers. Such pitches provide ample movement for the seamers and pose a considerable threat to the batters.

New pitches at the Arun Jaitely Stadium

A view of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, ahead of the SA vs SL match. (Image: Priya Nagi/Republic)



In a remarkable feat of preparation, the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium managed to create new pitches on the center square and added two fresh strips in the practice areas, all in just two months, despite the usual four-month timeline for such a task.

South Africa may have encountered a hiccup with a loss to New Zealand in their warm-up match, while another warm-up match was washed out. Nevertheless, they remain determined and focused on their opening clash against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 7 at 2 PM IST.

One of the poignant subplots of this World Cup is the farewell tour of Quinton de Kock, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket at the conclusion of the tournament. Fans and cricket enthusiasts alike will be looking forward to witnessing his swansong performances on the grand stage of the World Cup. As the cricketing world awaits the thrilling battles that lie ahead, the 13th edition of the World Cup promises to be a memorable and action-packed spectacle.