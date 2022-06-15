EXCLUSIVE: Mithali Raj Speaks To Republic, Opens Up On Retirement, Women's Cricket & More

The former captain of the India women’s ODI & Test team, Mithali Raj went candid in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, shedding light on her retirement, recognition of women's cricket, and what drew her to take up cricket as a career option. The 39-year-old Mithali announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket on June 8, 2022, after serving the national team for more than two decades.

Mithali Raj speaks to Republic TV days after retiring from international cricket

Meanwhile, during her exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Mithali revealed several interesting details, starting from who was her motivation while beginning her career, to what is the stature of women’s cricket presently in the country.

On being asked about her decision to hang up her boots as an Indian cricketer after playing over 200 ODI games for the national team, Mithali said, “I think, right now after my retirement, I have been mentioning that life has been on a fastrack for all these years. Now, I have got a lot of time to do few other things, that I couldn’t in all these years. And I don’t have to plan a week or a day or the next tournament because obviously, I have taken retirement. But, I guess my training continues in terms of the fitness and physical activities that I have been doing for all these years. So, in that sense, it has not changed much".

'Not many people knew about the existence of the Indian women’s team': Mithali

Putting emphasis on the growth of women's cricket in India, Mithali explained: “I would say that when I started playing cricket, the sports itself, women’s cricket was not very popular. Not many people knew about the existence of the Indian women’s cricket team in our country in the 90s and I started in an academy which was an exclusive boys camp. I was the only girl around, and from there to see a day today where every academy enrolls 50-60 girls minimum every month, there are no exclusive boys camp. You get to see a lot of girls getting into the sport, and they are not taking it as a hobby which I did”.

She further added that young girls are now taking the sport as a feasible career option, which she remarked 'was a huge change', alongside the merits of the game being monitored by the BCCI. Mithali also shed light on the BCCI’s central contract for women’s cricketers and revealed its impact of providing the much-needed boost. "In the last few years, we have seen the initiative to organise a challenger trophy, and am sure very soon we will have our women’s IPL. Considering all these things throughout my journey, I would say it has been very satisfying to see a sport and cricketers in obscurity to a time where cricketers are as branded as themselves," she asserted.

Mithali Raj on life's biggest achievements & failures

Mithali spoke at lengths about the biggest achievement of her career and her failures. Answering the question, she termed the evolvement of women's cricket was her biggest achievement. “There were many times when I thought about an early retirement, but eventually I made it so far. My biggest achievement is to see the team doing well in ICC events”, she said. Shedding light on the lowest lows of her career, Mithali referred to the 2004-2009 period, when she suffered massive stress because of injuries and also the 2013 World Cup in India, where India finished at the bottom of the table in the group stage.

Mithali Raj names Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar as her biggest role models

Mithali also spoke about the inspiration while starting out in international cricket and mentioned legendary India cricketers Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar as her biggest role models. “My role model when I started was Kapil Dev. I started to also look up to Sachin Tendulkar, the way he conducted himself on the field, the way he prepared before every match,” Mithali said.

The 39-year-old, however, refused to comment about the controversy in Indian women's cricket, involving former coach Ramesh Powar that broke out in 2018, and said that it remains 'in the past'.

Mithali Raj career

Having made her international debut in 1999 as a teenager, Mithali scored a total of 7805 runs in 232 ODI games at an average of 50.7, which also included seven centuries and 64 half-centuries. She also played 12 Test matches for India, scoring 699 runs with one hundred and four fifties. At the same time, she played 89 T20I games and returned with 2364 runs at an average of 37.5.

(Image: bcci.tv/Republic TV)