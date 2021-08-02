Exclusive: Monty Panesar Dumps PoK Cricket League, Says 'wrong To Mix Sports And Politics’

In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, former English cricketer Monty Panesar had withdrawn from the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL). After his withdrawal, Monty Panesar exclusively spoke to Republic and listed out his reasons to call off his participation from the sham league. When asked about the reasons to boycott the league, Panesar revealed that he did so as he was warned about the consequences by the BCCI.

Monty Panesar on his withdrawal from Kashmir Premier League

The former spinner stated he was warned against playing in the sham PoK league and that he might not be given an Indian visa in the future. Monty Panesar also expressed that he wants to play and build a career in India. In addition, he also stated that he does not want to get engulfed between politics and cricket.

"I thought it would be better if I didn't participate in the Kashmir Premier League. I don't want to get stuck in between cricket and politics. Whatever is happening between India and Pakistan, I don't want to be in the middle of all that," said Panesar

He further added that the decision to play in the Kashmir Premier League was 'high risk' for him considering the situation between India and Pakistan. Therefore, the cricketer maintained that he was better off staying away from the Pakistan-organised cricket league in disputed territory.

When asked about Herschelle Gibbs' tweet over the issue and the BCCI's reply to him, Monty Panesar remarked that players from other countries want to play in India. He exuded confidence that players will be given opportunities in India if they refrain from playing in the Kashmir Premier League.

Monty Panesar on security in PoK

The former spinner remarked that he was assured of security by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials who reached out to him. He recollected that the PCB officials assured him of how the league was 'secured' and that there was no issue of security. He added that the league was organised so that retired players can be called in to 'promote Kashmir'. However, Panesar expressed concern and condemned terrorism in Pakistan. He expressed that differences between India and Pakistan should be resolved.

Monty Panesar's message to other players

Speaking about other players eyeing a career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Panesar remarked that players should know about the consequences. He added that players would risk their careers as they might not be given a visa. However, he added that the final decision will be taken by the players.

What is 'Kashmir Premier League'?

Pakistan's sham 'Kashmir Premier League', the first edition of which will be played between five teams representing cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. Shahid Afridi has been named the captain of Rawalakot Hawks, confirming the league's geopolitical mischief quotient. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by international Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and August 16 in Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK, while other former international players like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Monty Panesar have also been roped in. However, Panesar has now withdrawn his name from the league.