'Expecting Him To Become One Of The All-time Greats': Cricket Legend Makes Huge Prediction

England's young batting sensation Harry Brook has been in the headlines as he slammed 184 off 169 balls against New Zealand on day 1 of the second Test being played at the Basin Reserve ground of Wellington. Harry Brook came in to bat when England had already lost 3 wickets for 21 runs. Harry Brook along with former England captain Joe Root added over 290 runs for the fourth wicket and the former England captain also scored a steady 29th Test hundred.

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes that Harry Brook will one day become one of all-time greats. Cook said on BT Sport, “I wouldn’t know exactly what to do as a captain against a man in Brook’s form, because he’s got every option covered. They quite rightly tried to bowl top of off to him, he had some luck at the beginning, a couple of inside-edges past the stumps.

“But some of these shots you can only dream of and the confidence to play them and the skill to be able to consistently hit cleanly in the right areas - it’s been an absolute pleasure to sit here and watch a Harry Brook masterclass," Cook added.

Cook said: 'I’ll be astonished if he doesn’t play over 100 Test matches'

Cook further added that he would be surprised if going forward Harry Brook doesn't play 100 Tests.

“184 not out on day one of a Test match after being 21-3, striking at over 100, it’s extraordinary when you start breaking it down like that. I’ll be astonished if he doesn’t play over 100 Test matches. I’m expecting him to be able to dominate Test cricket, 50-over cricket, 20-over cricket, and be one of the all-time great players - without putting too much pressure on him!", Cook said.

Cook said that Harry Brook is going through the purple patch of his career and if he plays non-stop cricket then he might get exhausted someday.

“He’s not going to average that [over 100] for the course of his career, it is a purple patch of extraordinary form, you get them if you’re lucky and he’s been able to drag his out quite long and he’ll be wanting to continue", Cook said.

“There’s so many questions about what’s going to happen - the IPL, is he going to get burnt out at some stage? He can’t play every format and every game, but when you’re young you want to carry on and play every day," Cook added.