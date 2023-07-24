Explained: How Pakistan's Emerging Asia Cup-winning Team Was Not 'emerging' At All

India 'A' and Pakistan 'A' locked horns against each other in the final of the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup on Sunday. The Indian team lost the match by a huge margin of 128 runs, handing Pakistan their second consecutive Emerging Cup title. The win has now made Pakistan the joint most successful team of the continental tournament. Pakistan 'A' performed exceptionally well throughout the event, securing four wins in five matches.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan 'A' are the joint most successful team in Emerging Asia Cup with two titles

The Shaheens defeated India 'A' by 128 runs to win their second title on Sunday

29-year-old Tayyab Tahir scored a century to help Pakistan win the Emerging Cup

Pakistan's Emerging Team was not so emerging afterall

An interesting aspect of the victorious Pakistan team was that there was more experience than youth. Led by Mohammad Haris, the Pakistan A team featured players with international exposure, in contrast to India A's purely U-23 side with zero experience at the senior level. Tayyab Tahir emerged as the star of the final match with his exceptional hundred scored off just 71 balls. The 29-year-old's masterful innings, filled with powerful strokes, set the foundation for Pakistan's massive total of 352 for eight.

[Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan strikres the ball during the Emerging Cup Finel; Image: AP]

Openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, both with international caps, laid a solid groundwork with a 121-run partnership, putting India A's bowlers under pressure. The bowling prowess of Sufiyan Muqeem and Arshad Iqbal restricted India A's batsmen, contributing to Pakistan A's victory. In comparison, India A, captained by Yash Dhull, was a much younger and less experienced team, with none having played for the national side.

This age and experience disparity in the Pakistan A team raises questions about the true nature of the 'Emerging' Teams Asia Cup. While the tournament aims to nurture and showcase young talent, the inclusion of experienced players may have influenced the results in favor of Pakistan A. The Pakistan 'A' side had a combined experience of over 300 matches, double to that of India 'A' team.

They also had players like Mohammad Wasim Jr, who had represented Pakistan in all three formats of international cricket. Shahnawaz Dahani, who has played 2 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan's senior team, was also in the Emerging Asia Cup squad. The interesting thing is that some of these players will go on to play for the Pakistan men's team in the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup.

Image: SLC