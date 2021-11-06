Explained: Massive Racism Row In UK's Yorkshire Involving Azeem Rafiq & Michael Vaughan

Since Azeem Rafiq, an ex-Yorkshire player, accused his former club and teammates of racism, heads have been rolling not only at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) but also across the cricketing world. Following Yorkshire CCC's refusal to accept the wrong done to Rafiq, the ECB suspended the club from hosting international or major matches at its Headingley stadium, on Thursday.

Several high-profile figures, notably 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan, have been drawn into the debate, which is becoming increasingly complicated with each passing day.

Who is Azeem Rafiq?

Azeem Rafiq is an English cricketer of Pakistani descent. He moved to the United Kingdom in 2001 and started playing for Yorkshire school sides until he was made the captain of England U-15 in 2006. Rafiq soon graduated to play for Yorkshire's junior team and even won their performer of the year award in 2008.

Rafiq made his senior team debut for Yorkshire the same year and went on to play for the county until 2014 before he was formally released by mutual agreement. Rafiq then returned to Yorkshire for a second stint in 2016 but was released two years later, with the club citing a lack of budget.

Yorkshire racism row

Rafiq had first made the allegations of racism against the club and his former teammates in 2018. However, Yorkshire only acknowledged that a formal inquiry into the matter has been launched in September 2020, after Rafiq went to the press.

Earlier this year, Yorkshire released its report and admitted that Rafiq was subjected to racism on several occasions. But on October 28, Yorkshire issued a statement where it refused to accept the report of its internal panel and said, "There is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or Executives that warrants disciplinary action."

The statement caused massive uproar, forcing the ECB to step in and suspend the club from hosting international matches until it can "meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First Class County".

"It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game. The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values. There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is found, swift action must be taken. This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone," the ECB said in a statement.

The report also resulted in a series of resignations as Roger Hutton, chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, including other board members, stepped down from their respective positions on Friday. Hutton cited the unwillingness of board members to apologise for the racism allegations made against the club as the reason for his resignation. He also accused the club of nurturing a culture that refuses to accept change.

"There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologize, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward. For much of my time at the club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge," Hutton said in his statement.

How is Michael Vaughan involved?

Michael Vaughan revealed that he was approached by the inquiry panel at Yorkshire over allegations that he made racist comments to Rafiq and two other players of Asian origin during his time as a player at the club. Vaughan is alleged to have said, "Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

The former England cricketer turned commentator, however, has denied the allegations, saying that he has never been accused of anything remotely similar in his 30-year career. After Vaughan's statement, former Pakistan cricketer, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, who is one of the two players of Asian origin playing at Yorkshire at the time, came out in support of Rafiq and said that he heard the English cricketer pass the racist comments and that he is ready to provide the evidence to any inquiry looking into the matter.

What are the repercussions for Yorkshire?

The club is facing massive financial repercussions apart from the damage the allegations have done to its stature and repute. Several sponsors, including the sporting manufacturing giants Nike, have ended their association with Yorkshire. Anchor Butter is also amongst the sponsors who cut ties with the club.

Nike cut ties with Yorkshire after former England batter Gary Ballance accepted making racist comments to Rafiq. Meanwhile, Emerald, which is the title sponsor for Yorkshire CCC, has said that it is closely monitoring the matter and that it will continue to review the findings from the tribunal and ECB investigation in due course.

Image: ANI/AzeemRafiq/Instagram