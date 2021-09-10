Explained: Top Factors Which Could Decide The IPL 2021 Opener Of CSK Vs MI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was stopped mid-way in May after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. With just 30 matches played in the 14th edition of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the second leg of the IPL would commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The second leg will start with the match against Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians. With the high-intensity tournament all set to return, let’s take a look at the top factors that could decide the IPL 2021 opening fixture of CSK vs MI:

CSK currently sit second on the points table with 10, they had an excellent start to the IPL 2021 having won five of their seven matches and maintaining a high net run rate (NRR) of +1.263. Mumbai Indians on the other hand sit in fourth place two points behind CSK having won four of their seven matches while maintaining a decent NRR of +0.062.

The last match they played was against each other and MI came out victorious as they chased a mammoth total of 218 after Kieron Pollard scored 87 off just 34 balls, smashing 8 sixes and 6 fours. Prior to that, Faf du Plessis (50 off 28), Moeen Ali (58 off 36), and Ambati Rayudu (72 off 27) led CSK to a fine total of 218. However, it came down to some brilliant batting from MI.

CSK will have Ali and Sam Curran for the IPL season as their Test match against Bangladesh was pushed to 2023. Josh Hazelwood is also reportedly available for the season. MI have a strong squad overall and with no major misses, it will be a tough battle for the top playoff spots.

CSK vs MI Head-to-Head

CSK and MI have played each other a total of 31 times, out of which MI have won 19 matches and CSK won 12 matches. They have a combined of eight IPL titles among them out of the 13 seasons. Both the teams are considered to be the best teams statistically in the IPL, since its inaugural edition in 2008. MI clearly have the upper hand in terms of victories over CSK and have five IPL winning titles to their name under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, CSK led by MS Dhoni have won it a total of three times in 2010, 2011, and 2018. While MI have clinched the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. The matches between both these giants are considered as the Indian version of ‘El Classico’ by the Indian cricket fans.

CSK and MI have faced each other for a record number of four times in the Indian Premier League finals. Since 2008, MI and CSK have played in the tournament deciders four times in 2010, 2013, 2015, and 2019. In the first finals, they played against each other, CSK emerged as the winners after winning the match by 22 runs. In 2013, MI clinched their maiden IPL title after defeating CSK by 23 runs. Next in the 2015 finals, MI won their second IPL title against the same finalist by winning the match by 41 runs. The last IPL finals when they played against each other was the 2019 edition of the tournament, where MI clinched the match by 1 run.

CSK vs MI Squads

Chennai Super Kings' Squad: MS Dhoni (C) (W), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, C Hari Nishaanth, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

Mumbai Indians' Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Quinton de Kock (W), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Image: @BCCI - Twitter