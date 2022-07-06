EXPLAINED: What Is Bazzball In Cricket? Know All About England's Newfound Batting Approach

The 5th Test match between England and India at the Edgbaston Stadium concluded on Tuesday, with the hosts cruising to a seven-wicket victory. England got the better off India in the 3rd and 4th innings of the match, by first bowling out India for 245 runs and then chasing the target of 378 runs. Notably, the hosts were powered to the win, courtesy of an unbeaten 269-run stand for the fourth wicket by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

What is 'Bazzball'?

Meanwhile, this was England’s fourth Test victory under the head coach Brendon McCullum in four Test matches. Ever since the former New Zealand captain became the head coach of the English Test squad, the team has been linked with a word called ‘Bazzball’. As soon as England won the 5th Test on Tuesday and levelled the series 2-2, ‘Bazzball’ was one of the top trends on social media.

The meaning of the term can be understood to be similar to what McCullum made his career out of. To sum it up, Bazzball is nothing but the England Test squad’s newfound fearless approach in red-ball cricket. The approach requires the players to be ultra-positive while batting and always fighting for the win.

The Bazzball was on display throughout the fourth innings of the Edgbaston Test, as England chased down the target of 378 runs with ease. The innings began with a century-opening stand between Alex Lees and Zak Crawley. While Lees scored 56 runs in 65 balls during his stay, Crawley scored 46 runs in 76 balls during his outing.

Highlights of ENG vs IND 5th Test at Edgbaston-

While Ollie Pope got dismissed on a duck, former skipper Root went on to score 142* runs in 173 balls and Bairstow hit 114 runs in 145 balls, as India failed to defend the total. Root hit a total of 19 fours and a six during his knock, while Bairstow hit 15 fours and a six. It is pertinent to mention that this was Bairstow’s second century of the match, following the knock of 106 runs in 140 balls in the 2nd innings.

The 5th Test at Edgbaston, kicked off on July 1, with the hosts winning the toss and opting to bowl first. After losing a few early wickets, India’s 1st batting innings was steadied by the left-handers Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. They hit 146 and 104 runs respectively in the 1st innings and helped India reach the score of 416 runs.

Meanwhile, in the 2nd innings, Bairstow’s century was the maximum runs scored by the hosts, as they got bundled on 284 runs. However, India suffered a similar fate in the 3rd innings as they could manage to score only 245 runs, setting a target of 378 runs for England. England used the Bazzball approach to the maximum in the fourth innings, and never looked to be out of contention for the win.

