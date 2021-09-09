Explained: What Is Role Of A Mentor In Cricket Team? How Important MS Dhoni's Role Will Be

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni as the new Indian team mentor. The board made the announcement along with the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14. The stakes for the competition are high as India begin its campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

However, the appointment of Dhoni as the Indian cricket team mentor seems to have eased the difficulty to an extent. Having won the T20 World Cup himself, the former captain will have a lesson or two for the young Indian side.

Role of a mentor in cricket team

A mentor is someone who guides the players and the team towards the ultimate goal. While coaches have a similar role, coaching majorly depends on tactics and techniques while mentoring is based on motivation and mental application of decisions. The mentor will help the players develop their skills and bring the best out of the team. Former Australian captain Ian Chappell had earlier spoken on the importance of having a mentor for young teams. According to Chappell, a young captain must be mentored by an experienced captain to bring out the best in them.

Dhoni as Indian cricket team mentor

MS Dhoni will come into the Indian side as the experienced captain and will develop the young Indian side. The former captain is expected to work closely with skipper Virat Kohli and keep him at the top of his decisions. Dhoni is known for his sharp decision-making skills and his relationship with both Kohli and Shastri is set to bring a positive uplift in the Indian dressing room.

Moreover, team head coach Ravi Shastri will step off the role after the T20 World Cup, and Dhoni looks to be a good option for the team to be mentored under during the transition period. The former skipper could keep the team close and help the young players mould into their roles while the team gets appointed with a new coach. However, Dhoni doesn’t seem to be an option for the position and his association with the team’s management might end soon after the world cup.

MS Dhoni's achievements as captain of Team India

MS Dhoni famously led India to not only the 2007 T20 World Cup but also the 2011 World Cup and then the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. The Champions Trophy win cemented his name in history as he became the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies. Amongst these achievements, he has also captained the side to various bilateral series wins. MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The former skipper is still an active player in the IPL and continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings side.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ AP