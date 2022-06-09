Explained: What Is The New Rule Change For India Vs South Africa 1st T20I In Delhi?

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be playing host to the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match on Thursday, January 9. The stadium will be hosting an international match for the first time since November 2019 and that is why the stands will be packed with the crowd cheering for the home team. The IND vs SA 1st T20I match will also witness a change in rules which would be beneficial for both the teams.

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Drinks break to be allowed after 10 overs

With the temperature soaring in the national capital, BCCI has decided to make some changes for the IND vs SA 1st T20I. According to reports, both teams and the BCCI have decided to take a drinks break after every 10 overs. While speaking to a publication a DDCA official said “Both teams have requested for a drinks break. The same is likely to be allowed by the BCCI and the playing conditions will be altered”.

Usually, drinks break are not allowed during the bilateral series but it looks like BCCI will make an exception during the 1st T20I. Originally the ICC introduced the drinks break rule during the last T20 World Cup in UAE. The rule during the tournament stated that two drinks intervals were allowed instead of one. Each break lasted for two minutes and 30 seconds and was allowed to be taken at the midpoint of each innings.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma during the pre-match press conference also pointed out the increasing temperature in Delhi. He said, “We expected it to be hot, not this hot. Fortunately, the games are being played in the evening. At night, it is more bearable. The guys are trying to keep themselves hydrated. Keeping themselves as mentally fresh as they can,”.

India vs South Africa schedule

Coming to India vs South Africa schedule the first match of the T20I series begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on June 9. The second match of the series will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, while the third T20I will be played at Vishakapatnam on June 14. The fourth T20I game of the series gets underway on June 17th at Rajkot with the series decider to be played on June 19th at Bengaluru.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I squad details

India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen