Explained: Why 2nd Test Result Vs WI Could Prove Costly For India's WTC 2025 Final Hopes?

The second Test match between India and the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad ended in a draw. The home side needed 289 runs to win and level the series, while India required eight wickets to secure a 2-0 victory on the final day. However, rain washed out the play on the fifth day, ending the game in a draw. Thanks to India's win in the first Test, the Rohit Sharma-led side sealed the series 1-0.

3 things you need to know

The second Test match between India and West Indies ended in a draw

The fifth day was washed out by rain and no play took place at Queen's Park

With this, India won the series 1-0, the first series victory of the current WTC cycle

Also Read: IND Vs WI: Mohammed Siraj Joins Elite List Of Only 7 Players With Maiden Fifer In Windies

Will the draw in the 2nd Test affect India's chances in WTC 2023-25?

A draw in the second Test is not the ideal outcome for India, as the two-match series was part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and they aim to reach their third consecutive final. In the WTC points table, a win earns a team 12 points, while a draw only gets four points. India has lost eight valuable points as they failed to secure a victory in Trinidad.

While four points are better than zero (which a loss would've brought), a 2-0 win in this series would have given them the full 24 points and a 100% score, which India would have hoped for before traveling to the Caribbean.

India's fixture list for this cycle is tough, with challenging away tours to South Africa and Australia, along with a home series against England next year. They want to avoid a situation like the last cycle, where an unexpected draw against New Zealand almost cost them a place in the 2023 final.

Also Read: WTC Points Table: Updated Standings After IND Vs WI 2nd Test Ends In Draw

WTC 2023-25 updated points table

The updated World Test Championship points table shows that Pakistan is currently in first place, followed by India, Australia, and England. The Indian team has played two Test matches in the ongoing WTC cycle and has won one game while another ended in a draw. Australia and England have both played four matches each. Australia has won two, lost one, and drawn one, while England has lost two, drawn one and won one. The table is expected to change as more matches are played.

Image: AP