WPL 2023: UP Warrioz Announce Their Captain For Inaugural Women's Premier League

UP Warriorz are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to have a successful outing at the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, and have named the talismanic Alyssa Healy as their captain.

The UP Warriorz, who are one of the five teams in the 2023 WPL, put together a dynamic and well-balanced squad at the WPL Player Auctions in Mumbai on 13 February, in which there are a total of 6 overseas players, including the Australian Healy.

Healy, one of the most recognised faces in the sport, is a highly experienced and seasoned campaigner, having played 139 games for Australia in T20Is, scoring close to 2,500 runs, with one century and 14 fifties as well. She is also considered to be one of the best wicket-keeper batters in the sport, with 110 dismissals in T20Is.

One of the senior-most members of the dominant Australian side, Healy has been a key cog in the wheel, and is known to reserve her best performances for the biggest stages, such as the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne, where a record-breaking 86,000 people watched Australia win their fifth title.

Healy, who held the record for the most runs scored in an innings in Women’s T20Is with a 61-ball unbeaten 148 against Sri Lanka, has won the Women’s T20 World Cup five times with Australia. The 32-year-old has also won the Women’s ODI World twice in her illustrious career. In 2018, Healy was named ICC T20 Player of the Year after her outstanding performances that drove her nation to a fourth ICC World T20 title. In 2020, Healy was Player of the Match in Australia's T20 World Cup Final victory over India at the MCG.

“I am delighted to have the chance to captain the UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the historic WPL that will be played in Mumbai. The WPL is a tournament we have all been keenly waiting on, and the UP Warriorz have a fantastic squad, waiting to making a splash once things get going. We have a good mix of experience and youth along with ability and look forward to putting on a show for our fans. We are here to win and be ruthless in our brand of cricket,” said captain Alyssa Healy.

The Women’s Premier League is set to be played in Mumbai from 4th – 26th March, 2023. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. The UP Warriorz open their campaign on 5 March, with the second game of the day when they face the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

