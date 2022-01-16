Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is all set to miss the 2022 Australian Open after judges dismissed his appeal challenging the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa. Djokovic's visa was revoked for the second time on Friday after it was first cancelled by the Australian Border Force last week due to alleged irregularities in his travel document. Djokovic has now been placed into detention from where he will be deported back to Serbia.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has stated that while he is "very disappointed" with the court's ruling, he "respects" the judgement. Djokovic further expressed his wish that everyone can now concentrate on the Australian Open. Since the scandal erupted last week, everyone's focus has been drawn to it, and the first grand slam of the year has received less attention.

The World No. 1 ranked player was scheduled to play against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic at the Australian Open on Monday but will now be deported without getting a chance to defend his title.

Djokovic's visa row

Djokovic landed at the Melbourne airport last week with a medical exemption. However, Djokovic's visa was cancelled and he was placed into detention. It was reported that Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to show why he was granted a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Serbian star challenged the decision in court following his visa was reinstated. Djokovic submitted in the court that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before prior to landing in Australia which is the reason why he did not take the vaccine and was given an exemption. The saga witnessed a fresh twist on Friday after Australian Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, revoked his visa for the second time on the basis that it was in the public interest.

The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, had earlier backed the cancellation decision, arguing that Australians had “made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected”. As per reports, Djokovic may be barred from entering Australia for three years. If World No 1 does get a three-year ban then he would be only able to play at the Australian Open in 2025.

Image: AP