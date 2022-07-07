Face Starc & Cummins On A Wicket With Grass: Steve Smith's Sly Dig At England's 'bazzball'

A new cricketing term known as ‘Bazzball’ became the most talked-about word after the recently concluded 5th Test match between England and India at Edgbaston. The English cricket team used this approach and chased down a target of 378 runs in the fourth innings of the match. The term took the entire cricketing world by storm, as the Ben Stokes-led England cricket team displayed some fearless cricket and ended up winning the match by seven wickets. Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, former Australia captain Steve Smith shed his views about the approach.

Australia is one of the oldest and greatest rivals of England in the sport of cricket, and as it seems, the Aussies have already taken notice of the English team’s new batting approach. Having said that, Smith revealed that the bazzball cricket by England has been entertaining, but also ended up taking a dig at their rivals. Smith mentioned in his comments that he thinks things won’t be the same when Australian bowlers bowl on grass surfaces.

'We’ll see what happens,' says Steve Smith

“I’ve watched a little bit of it, it’s certainly been entertaining. Even someone like Alex Lees started to come down the wicket when he was on nothing. It’s been exciting. I’m just intrigued to see how long it lasts, if it’s sustainable. If you come on a wicket that’s got some grass on it and Josh Hazlewood, [Pat] Cummins and [Mitchell] Starc are rolling in at you, is it going to be the same? We’ll see what happens. I’m intrigued by it all, we’ll see what happens,” Smith said.

It is pertinent to mention that England suffered a 4-0 loss in the Ashes 2021-22 against Australia, earlier this year. The humiliating loss was followed by a Test series loss for England against West Indies. This followed the dramatic resignation of Joe Root as the Test captain.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) then announced Ben Stokes as the skipper of the Test squad, and former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum, the head coach of the Test squad. The team started getting associated with the term ‘Bazzball’ ever since McCullum got associated with the team and they started winning matches. England defeated New Zealand in three straight Test matches under McCullum, before facing India at Edgbaston.

(Image: AP/@cricketcomau/Instagram)