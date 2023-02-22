'Facing Australia Is A Issue': Ex-cricketer Analyses Hurdles For India Before T20 WC Semis

Former India opener and now commentator Aakash Chopra has hailed the Indian Women's Cricket team for making it to the last four stage of the ICC Women's World T20 2023 and also has acknowledged the fact that they will have a tough game against Australia in the semifinals.

Aakash hails Indian women's team

Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel, "Our girls have reached the semi-finals. The problem is that we will have to face Australia. That job will not be easy, we know that. How we will cross that hurdle, we will discuss later but for now, we have reached the semi-finals, which is praiseworthy."

Team India defeated Ireland in their last match of the group stage and qualified for the semi-finals. Team India finished second in Group B and will face Group A table-toppers Australia in the semi-final-1 of the tournament.

Smriti Mandhana has been Team India's top performer so far in the World Cup and she also made her highest T20I score in the last match vs Ireland.

Aakash also praised Smriti Mandhana for her incredible batting performance against Ireland. Aakash said,

"Our match was against Ireland in which Smriti Mandhana played an 87-run knock. We decided to bat after winning the toss. It was an extremely chancy knock because she was dropped four times, no one was catching the ball."

However, the former Indian praised Mandhana for making the opposition pay for their lost opportunities in the match.

"After that, we got the advantage of the DLS method, won the match by five runs and booked our place in the semi-finals", Aakash elaborated.

"Smriti Mandhana has struck the most sixes in this tournament. Smriti Mandhana also got her highest T20I score in this game. So well done Smriti Mandhana, we are very, very happy for you", Aakash said.

Smriti Mandhana smashed 87 runs off just 56 balls in the match vs Ireland and made her highest T20I score. Apart from Mandhana no other Indian batter was able to cross the 25-run mark in the innings and all the innings went around Mandhana.

Australia have defeated Team India in the knockouts before and Team India now would like to take revenge for their defeats from Australia.