Faf Du Plessis Announces Himself After A Blistering TON As RCB Buys Cricketer For ₹7 Crore

South African legend Faf du Plessis scored a blistering 54 ball century for Comilla Victorians batting against Khulna TIGERS in Bangladesh Premier League. Plessis scored the ton with the help of 12 boundaries and three maximums on Saturday, February 12. The Former South African captain's ton helped Victorians to establish a respectable total of 182 at the loss of five wickets in their quota of 20 overs, and showed the world that the old lion still has runs to offer. Khulna TIGERS had a clear strategy of hitting the ball beyond the ropes. Fletcher and Hassan had a partnership of 182 runs for the wicket. Andre Fletcher scored a magnificent ton with the help of six boundaries and 6 sixes, and Mehidy Hasan was not far behind when it came to scoring runs. Hassan made 74 runs in 49 balls hitting six boundaries and four sixes. Khulna TIGERS won comfortably with eight balls to spare, thanks to their opening wicket partnership.

Earlier in the day, Faf du Plessis was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore on the first day of IPL Auction 2022. RCB by the end of day one had 11 players in their squad including the retained ones. RCB was able to grab some good players on the first day. Wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Kartik and Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga were some of the crucial buys for the Karnataka team, which might help them to complete their dream of 'ee sala cup namde!' (This year cup is ours!).

Faf Plessis bids adieu to CSK after a decade

Faf Plessis being bought by RCB means the end of a decade-long career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Faf has played every season of IPL with CSK since joining them back in 2011, except the seasons when the yellow franchise was banned (2016 and 2017).

CSK uploaded a video on their social handle Twitter where Du Plessis was thanking CSK and their management, and said that he will miss the yellow franchise. "I just want to say thank you to Chennai; the fans, the staff, the management and the players for what has been a decade with one team. You created a lot of special memories. I think it's really important for me to say thank you. I've enjoyed my time a lot. I'll miss everyone there," said the South African.

Image: BCCI