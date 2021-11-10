Faf Du Plessis Bats For T10 Format In Cricket, Says 'Can Be Used In The Olympics'

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis feels the T10 format has a bright future ahead and can also be played at the Olympics.

The veteran batter will be making his debut in the Abu Dhabi T10, scheduled to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 19 to December 4.

'Future of T10 looking good'

"I have played three formats for a long time and I am still attracted to the T10 format. I think players like myself will keep looking at tournaments like this," Du Plessis said during a virtual press conference.

"The future of T10 is looking good. It's a format that can be used in the Olympics. The quick nature of T10 also makes it attractive to the fans. I think T10 is only going to get better and better," he added.

Earlier this year, the ICC had confirmed that it will bid for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

When asked about how he would go about his business in the new format, the South African said, "I think when you are moving from one format to the other, it's about understanding your game. You need to think about the blueprint that you will need to follow which will give you consistent results."

Du Plessis will head to the tournament on the back of a sensational Indian Premier League season that saw him win the title with Chennai Super Kings.

"Through time in T20 cricket, I've got better at understanding my game plan on different pitches and making decisions about which bowlers I can take on and which bowlers I can't take on during a game," he said.

Du Plessis as Bangla Tigers captain

Du Plessis, who will be leading the Bangla Tigers team in the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10, also spoke about his role as the leader of the side.

"My role as a captain would be to get the team together and create an environment wherein the players are having fun and being themselves. Batting in the top order would be the best position for me. But I haven't had those discussions with the team management yet."

The South African feels that the pitches in Abu Dhabi are likely to aid spinners more than the pacers.

"Given the nature of the matches in Abu Dhabi during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, I think spinners will have more of an impact as compared to fast bowlers in the Abu Dhabi T10," Du Plessis said.

"However, raw pace can also be quite effective on up and down wickets. So, it'll depend on the conditions on the day."

Image: AP