Faf Du Plessis Bows Out Of The Hundred Due To Concussion; 'brain Health Remains Priority'

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis will no longer take part in this year's men's 'The Hundred' tournament as the 37-year-old failed to recover from the concussion injury he suffered in the UAE while playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Du Plessis took to his Instagram to announce that he was heading back home as he did not recover as quickly as he would have liked. Meanwhile, Northern Superchargers announced that Dane Vilas will remain as du Plessis' replacement for the remainder of the season.

Faf du Plessis wrote on Instagram, "Unfortunately I am on my way home as I haven't recovered as quick as I would have liked from my concussion to play some sort of part in @thehundred for the @northernsuperchargers this year. Great bunch of guys and I've really enjoyed the look and feel of this tournament."

"I would like to thank the @ecb.uk.co , the @northernsuperchargers and also every single person who has gone out there way to make sure that my brain health remains the most important priority and not how fast I play cricket again. I'm really so grateful for all the support through this difficult injury and feel like I'm very close to playing again," added du Plessis.

The Proteas batsman also promised his English fans to come back and participate in the next season of the Hundred.

What happened to Faf du Plessis?

Faf Du Plessis collided with his teammate at the boundary ropes while attempting to save a four during the game between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Proteas fielder's suffered a nasty blow on his head, as Mohammad Hasnain's knee rammed onto the diving fielder. du Plessis seemed to be fallen unconscious immediately and had to be rushed to the hospital. After Du Plessis had to leave the field, Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute.

Soon after his injury, du Plessis' wife shared an image of the Proteas player, in which the cricketer seemed to be in excruciating pain as he was seen holding his forehead with a bruise below his right ear. The batting icon had to miss the remainder of the PSL as he traveled back to his home country South Africa a couple of days later.

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

(Image Credits: Insta-Fafdup,ImagebyImari)