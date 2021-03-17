Faf Du Plessis' Career And Finances Now Hinges On IPL Contract With CSK; Here Is Why

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis emerged as a prolific run-scorer for his national side and has played several match-winning knocks across formats for them. The veteran had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket in order to focus on the two upcoming ICC T20 World Cups. The elegant batter is expected to play a major role in the Proteas team for the marquee events. This is why it is surprising that he was not rewarded with a central contract this year by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Faf du Plessis name missing from CSA's list of contracted players

Cricket South Africa announced its list of contracted players on Tuesday. Surprisingly, Faf du Plessis failed to make the cut this year despite him being one of the team's most experienced campaigners. The right-hander's decision to hang his boots in order to focus on T20 cricket could very well be the reason for his omission. With the 36-year-old missing out on the central contract, the compensation he receives from Chennai Super Kings for his appearances in the Indian Premier League is set to be his major source of income.

List of South Africa's contracted players (Men) - Temba Bavuma (limited-over captain), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar (Test captain), Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

CSK players: Faf du Plessis IPL 2021 salary and career

The star batter has been an integral part of the MS Dhoni-led side for several years now and has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise. The cricketer was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and he is likely to retain his role as the opener of the side. Faf du Plessis with his vast experience has emerged to be a vital cog for CSK, and he has on multiple occasions proved that power-hitting should not be termed as a pre-requisite for success in T20 cricket. According to the Faf du Plessis IPL 2021 contract, the cricketer will pocket â‚¹1.6 crore for representing CSK.

CSK team 2021

CSK team 2021 retained players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

