Faf Du Plessis Celebrates 37th Birthday, CSK Fan Shares Compilation Of His Best Catches

South African T20 specialist Faf Du Plessis turned 35 on Tuesday and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to wish him. CSK's official Twitter handle in the caption of their tweet wrote, "Super Birthday to the Fireball on the crease and the outfield! We DU Love (Yellow heart) you @faf1307!"

The South African batsman is regarded as one of the best fielders in the world. Several times his stunning catches has changed the course of the game.

CSK fans were quick to wish the Proteas on his birthday. With "Happy Birthday Freak @faf1307" caption, a fan shared some of the brilliant fielding efforts of Faf in the IPL.

"#HappyBirthdayFaf Wishing The SuperMan in fielding @faf1307 Brother More More Happy Returns of the day. Every CSK fan nd @msdhoni Devotees Reminds u forever All the Best for upcoming 2nd Session of #IPL2021 #WhistlePodu #SuperBirthday," a fan tweeted.

Another said, "Always love to watch you play on the ground and you know are fabulous. Wishing you a happy birthday and a great #IPL2021 coming soon."

The International Cricket Council also wished Faf and shared a throwback picture. "The first South African man to score a century in all three formats of international cricket Cricket bat and ball Happy birthday Faf du Plessis," the ICC tweeted.

Part of CSK Since 2011

For the record, Faf joined the Yellow team in 2011 for US$120,000. Since then, he has been an integral part of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's army, winning the title in his first season itself.

In the IPL, Faf has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant. One of his impressive knocks in the cash-rich league came against Kings XI Punjab in 2019 where he scored 96 of 55 balls. In that inning, he scored 10 fours and four sixes.