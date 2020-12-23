Faf Du Plessis Goes Shirtless While Training, Explains Logic Behind The Same: WATCH

South Africa are all set to host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2020 Test series will commence with the first Test on Saturday, December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Proteas are currently gearing up for the battle against the Lankans.

Faf du Plessis revealed how being shirtless helps him in training

On Tuesday, Cricket South Africa uploaded a video on their official Twitter handle and gave a sneak-peek into former captain Faf du Plessis' preparations for the upcoming series. In the video, du Plessis is seen shirtless and he also states the reason behind getting rid of his shirt. Du Plessis starts by saying that it's too hot in Pretoria but it's not why he is without his shirt. Calling his shirt 'excess baggage', the South African claims that he is shirtless because it gives him an advantage while training.

#Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis shares a handy tip about what he does during fitness training ahead of the #BetwayTest series#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/efTQJZ8EPQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, two unnamed South Africa players had tested positive for the coronavirus and were subsequently dropped out of the Test squad to face Sri Lanka. According to Cricket South Africa, the infected pair was discovered in the first round of tests last week before the squad go together into a bio-secure bubble on Saturday, December 19. Earlier this month, South Africa's one-day international series against England was cancelled because of virus cases in the home squad and among workers at the teams' hotel.

Faf du Plessis career stats

The 36-year old has been South African batting's pillar for quite some time now. The du Plessis career stats include 65 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is that he has played where he has scored 3901, 5507 and 1528 runs respectively. The right-hander has 22 centuries and 66 fifties in international cricket. He has also amassed 2302 in 84 IPL matches.

Faf du Plessis wife

Faf tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Imari in 2013 at Kleine Zalze. The couple had their first child, Amelia in 2017. In August this year, they were blessed with their second child Zoey.

SOURCE: FAF DU PLESSIS INSTAGRAM

