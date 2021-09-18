Faf Du Plessis Injury Update: CSK To Evaluate Condition Ahead Of CSK Vs MI Clash

The phase two of IPL 2021 is just one day away with Chennai Super Kings set to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first fixture of the UAE leg. However, the MS Dhoni-led team has some concerns ahead of the CSK vs MI blockbuster match with the availability of former South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis still in question. Faf Du Plessis suffered the injury during the CPL 2021 and the Men in Yellow will be anxious over his availability for the big IPL 2021 clash.

What happened to Faf Du Plessis?

Faf Du Plessis who was representing Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2021 suffered a groin injury forcing him to miss the last three matches of the tournament which also included the CPL 2021 final. A groin injury takes a couple of weeks to recover and it remains to see how much more time he will require to recover from the injury.

CSK vs MI: Faf Du Plessis injury update

Speaking about the latest Faf Du Plessis injury update CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan while speaking to Insidesport said that the team is waiting for him to complete his mandatory two-day isolation and join practice on Sunday after which the assessment will be done on his injury.

He said, “He is in isolation as arrived only last night. Once he is out, we will assess his injury and then take a call accordingly. But there is no need to worry right now,”. If Faf Du Plessis fails to recover in time then CSK has Robin Uthappa to take his place alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. Uthappa was traded from Rajasthan Royals but has found it hard to get match under his belt.

Faf du Plessis performance in the IPL 2021 so far

Speaking about Faf du Plessis form in the first half of IPL 2021, the South African made his bat do all the talking before the tournament was suspended. He is currently the leading run-scorer for CSK in IPL 2021 with 320 runs in seven matches with a best of 95* at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 145.45. He also smashed four fifties in those matches.