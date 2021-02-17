Faf Du Plessis IPL 2021 Salary: Where Does CSK Star Rank Amongst Top Overseas Names?

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The veteran batsman made the announcement on Wednesday, February 17, just a few weeks after playing two matches in Pakistan. Faf du Plessis will still be seen donning the South African jersey in limited-overs, while his most immediate commitment will see him join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season.

Faf du Plessis IPL salary: Where does ex-SA skipper stand among his national teammates?

On January 20, the CSK franchise announced a list of all their retentions and releases for the IPL 2021 season. Faf du Plessis was among the 18 cricketers to be retained by the CSK alongside fellow veterans MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. According to retention reports, the Faf du Plessis IPL salary for the 2021 season is ₹1.6 crores (US$224,000).

The former South African skipper is not the only player from his country to have been retained by CSK or by any of the remaining franchises. The MS Dhoni-led camp itself retained active South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and former spinner Imran Tahir. Additionally, players like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were retained by the Delhi Capitals, while AB de Villiers (RCB), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) have also been retained by their respective franchises.

Here is a look at the IPL 2021 salaries of all South African retained players and see where does Test retiree Faf du Plessis stand among them

AB de Villiers (RCB) – ₹11 crore (US$1.5 million)

Kagiso Rabada (DC) – ₹4.2 crore (US$590,000)

Quinton de Kock (MI) – ₹2.8 crore (US$393,000)

Faf du Plessis (CSK) – ₹1.6 crore (US$224,000).

Imran Tahir (CSK) – ₹1 crore (US$140,000)

David Miller (RR) – ₹75 lakh (US$105,000)

Lungi Ngidi (CSK) – ₹50 lakh (US$70,000)

Anrich Nortje (DC) – ₹50 lakh (US$70,000)

Faf du Plessis retirement from Test cricket

CSK list of retained players 2021

Here is a look at the entire CSK list of retained players 2021.

