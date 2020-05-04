Former SA Skipper Faf Du Plessis Says It's High Time For Him To Nurture Other Leaders

Faf du Plessis has said that it is the right time for him to help other leaders grow as captain. Faf had stepped down as South Africa's captaincy from all the three formats earlier this year.

Under his reign, the Proteas suffered a league stage exit in World Cup 2019. They were then whitewashed in an away Test series against India later that year. Meanwhile, former South African skipper and the current CSA Director Graeme Smith has said that Quinton de Kock will be named captain in all three formats. However, there were many rumors that AB de Villiers will be named captain as well.

'I still look at myself as a leader': Faf du Plessis

During a recent interview released by Cricket South Africa, Faf went on to say that he loves captaincy and it is a part of who he is as he has captained since the age of 13. The former skipper also mentioned that he is still looking at himself as a leader before a player and hence, he enjoys that more than anything else.

The veteran cricketer added he wants to make sure that he can create some sort of value towards helping guys as someone who can guide them and if they want to, to have someone they can talk to within the team. He further added that it is a great opportunity for five or six guys to come together and create a leadership group in the South African team that will drive the culture for the next four or five years.

Faf du Plessis in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Faf was all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with the tournament opener between last year's finalists CSK and Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium which has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

(Image Courtesy: AP)