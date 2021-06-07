Faf Du Plessis Picks Two Favourites Ahead Of T20 World Cup, England Fails To Find A Place

South Africa's veteran batsman Faf du Plessis has picked his favourites for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is slated to be played in October-November this year. Du Plessis, while speaking in a virtual press conference, said that West Indies and India are his favourites going into the tournament. The former Protea skipper said while West Indies has a lot of firepower and experience, India has all their bases covered, which is why these two teams are his favourites at the moment.

Du Plessis said players like Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell are all expected to return for the T20 World Cup, that is a lot of experience between them. Du Plessis said the shorter the format, there are more teams that have a chance of winning. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener said that India is another team that could win the T20 World Cup this year. Du Plessis said the Virat Kohli-led boys have all their bases covered for the upcoming World Cup. From spinners to pacers to death bowlers and explosive batsmen, India has what it requires to win the title, said the 36-year-old cricketer. Du Plessis said England is also a good team but his two favourites are going to be India and West Indies.

The ICC T20 World Cup is slated to be held in India between October and November this year. The dates for the competition are yet to be finalised but the BCCI is keen on hosting the tournament in India. However, the ICC has finalised UAE as the backup option in case the COVID-19 situation in India remains grim. The ICC has reportedly given the BCCI one month of time to make a final decision on hosting the T20 World Cup.

Du Plessis in PSL 6

Du Plessis is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6). Du Plessis will play for Quetta Gladiators in the tournament under the captaincy of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. The explosive batsman was bought by the PSL franchise for USD 1,30,000 under the platinum category, which is the biggest pay grade in the league. Du Plessis had made his PSL debut last year for Peshawar Zalmi.

(Image Credit: AP)

