Faf Du Plessis Refuses To Compare Dhoni With Sarfaraz Ahmed, Says 'he Is More Like Kohli'

South African batsman Faf du Plessis has compared former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed with Indian captain Virat Kohli, saying both of them have a similar style of captaincy. Du Plessis, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said Sarfaraz and Kohli have a similar style of captaincy as both of them like talking to their players and are very passionate about the game. The veteran batsman said that Sarfaraz is the opposite of Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is quiet and reserved most of the time.

When asked about the major difference playing under captains such as MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Du Plessis said that both of them are very different, adding the former Pakistan skipper is much like Virat Kohli in terms of his leadership style. Du Plessis said while Dhoni is reserved and likes to make decisions instinctively, Sarfaraz and Kohli are very passionate and always keep talking to their players. The Protea added that there is no right or wrong as they just have two different styles. Du Plessis said he likes playing under different captains to see how they go about their business.

Du Plessis on IPL suspension

Du Plessis also talked about the suspension of IPL 2021 due to rising cases of COVID-19. Du Plessis said it is disappointing to see a tournament like IPL get cancelled due to COVID. Du Plessis said he felt safe inside IPL's bio-bubble, adding "the only gap where COVID might have found a way to get in could be travelling part". Du Plessis said he is hopeful of the IPL resuming sometime in September.

Faf du Plessis, who made his PSL debut last year for Peshawar Zalmi, will feature in Quetta Gladiators colours this year. He was bought under the platinum category for USD 1,30,000, which is the most valuable pay grade in the PSL. The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE. The tournament is expected to begin on June 7.

IMAGE: AP