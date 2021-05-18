Faf Du Plessis Reveals How He & His Wife Received Death Threats Post-2011 World Cup Exit

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis, who was playing the 2011 ICC World Cup under the leadership of Graeme Smith, has said that he and his wife received death threats after the Proteas were knocked out of the tournament. According to ESPNcricinfo, Du Plessis and his wife, Imari Visser, had faced a lot of abuse on social media, including death threats after their exit from the world's biggest cricketing tournament. South Africa was eliminated from the World Cup after it lost the quarter-final against New Zealand by 49 runs.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo's Cricket Monthly, said after losing the game against New Zealand his social media accounts were full of abuses, including some very offensive ones. Du Plessis said that even his wife Imari Visser wasn't spared by the trolls. Du Plessis further added that the incident made him introverted towards people, forcing him to keep small circles outside the cricketing field.

Faf-AB run-out cost South Africa the World Cup?

Du Plessis had scored 36 runs off 43 balls in the match against New Zealand before he was dismissed by Jacob Oram. However, when Du Plessis had come out to bat in the 28th over, he was involved in a massive disaster that saw set batsman AB de Villiers get run-out off 35 runs. De Villiers was looking in good touch before being run-out by Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum. Du Plessis held on to the crease for some time but wickets kept falling at the other end. After his dismissal, the Proteas collapsed for 172 runs and lost yet another opportunity to win its maiden World Cup title.

After winning the toss, New Zealand had elected to bat first. The Black Caps lost two key wickets in the powerplay as two of their main batsmen departed for single-digit scores. Jesse Ryder was the only batsman in the match who scored a half-century as he hit 83 off 121 balls with a strike rate of 68.59. Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson scored 43 and 38 runs respectively to help their team post a total of 221 runs in 50 overs. When the Proteas came out to bat, they suffered a destructive spell from Jacob Oram, who took 4 wickets in the game and was adjudged the player of the match.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis/Insta

