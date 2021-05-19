Faf Du Plessis Snubbed For West Indies Tour, CSK Fans Lash Out At CSA For Belittling Star

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the South Africa squad that will take on West Indies in a two-match Test series followed by a five-match T20I series. While some young and promising players have been added to the South Africa squad for West Indies 2021, seasoned campaigners Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir have been excluded.

West Indies vs South Africa 2021: Netizens slam CSA for leaving Faf du Plessis out of SA squad

AB de Villiers' return to the international fold was always in doubt, however, the ouster of Faf du Plessis has come as a major surprise. The CSK opener retired from Test cricket in February in order to focus on white-ball formats but he has failed to find a place in the South African squad. The decision is also shocking because du Plessis was in scintillating form in the recently called-off IPL 2021.

Faf du Plessis' ouster from the South Africa squad for West Indies 2021 hasn't gone down well with netizens. Several strong reactions have poured in as fans have slammed CSA for leaving the veteran batsman out of the squad. Here's a look at a few reactions.

I struggle to understand Faf du Plessis’ exclusion from the T20 squad. His form in the IPL was fantastic. I can think of no good reason he’s been left out. Open to suggestions but I think it’s pure madness. — AP Cronje (@rugby_ap) May 18, 2021

Along with AB De Villiers & Faf Du Plessis, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir are also not there for the T20Is against Ireland and West Indies. Cricket South Africa not playing their best players, especially against West Indies in T20Is is a huge concern & setback, it may cost them. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 18, 2021

@OfficialCSA

No Faf Du Plessis, ABD, Chris Morris for T20Is???

Funny..

Seriously... — Ex Vice Chancellor, Prof SN Kulkarni (@shailnk) May 18, 2021

Where's @faf1307 ?? Very experienced, consistently performing in d IPL, terrific leader, terrific fielder. Just hanged up his test whites 2 focus on T20 worldcups & he is nowhere to be seen in the squad!! #CricketSouthAfrica #FafduPlessis #T20worldcup #AbDeVilliers #SouthAfrica — QrioCT (@MyQrioCT) May 18, 2021

Why is @faf1307 not a part of ODIs and T20Is squad...!!??? . He was in red hot form in #IPL2021

.. This is really a shocking thing that he's not a part of ODIs and T20Is squad after being in such great form... Really disappointed to not see faf du plessis .... 😞😞 — Somen Parida (@SomenParida2) May 18, 2021

Faf du Plessis stats in IPL 2021

The former South African skipper was in red hit form in the IPL 2021. The Faf du Plessis stats in IPL 2021 include the 320 runs he scored in 7 matches at a stunning average of 64.00. Moreover, Du Plessis smashed four fifties in the tournament which speaks volumes about his consistency and also scored his runs at a brisk strike rate of 145.45.

South Africa T20I squad vs West Indies

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius. Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa Test squad vs West Indies

Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Prenelen Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

SOURCE: FAF DU PLESSIS INSTAGRAM