Faf Du Plessis Suffers Concussion Symptoms, To Miss First Three Games Of The Hundred

It has been learned that veteran South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the first three matches of English cricket’s new The Hundred tournament because of the lingering effects of concussion.

Faf du Plessis was all set to lead the Northern Superchargers. However, he was not available for the team's opening match against Welsh Fire on Saturday as star England all-rounder Ben Stokes took the responsibility of leading the Superchargers.

The Hundred: Faf du Plessis ruled out of first three games

It has been learned that the former Proteas skipper continues to suffer symptoms of concussions that he had suffered while fielding during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match last month.

How did Faf du Plessis suffer a concussion?

During the match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 12 Faf du Plessis while attempting to save a boundary on the ropes, collided with his teammate. The Proteas fielder suffered a nasty blow on his head, as Mohammad Hasnain's knee rammed onto the diving fielder. du Plessis seemed to be fallen unconscious immediately and had to be rushed to the hospital. After Du Plessis had to leave the field, Saim Ayub was named as the concussion substitute.

Soon after his injury, du Plessis' wife shared an image of the Proteas player, in which the cricketer seemed to be in excruciating pain as he was seen holding his forehead with a bruise below his right ear.

The next day, the veteran cricketer took to the micro-blogging site and mentioned that even though he was recovering, he suffered a concussion with some 'memory loss'.

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

The batting icon had to miss the remainder of the PSL as he traveled back to his home country South Africa a couple of days later.