Faf Du Plessis' Wife Shares Emotional Post After His On-field Collision During PSL Game

Faf du Plessis' better half Imari Visser has come up with a heartfelt message for her hubby after the veteran South African batsman ended up injuring himself on the field.

Faf du Plessis injured

Faf du Plessis had collided with Mohammad Hasnain during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and the former Proteas skipper was rushed to the hospital after the collision.

After Faf du Plessis was taken off the field for treatment, Karachi-based left-handed batsman Saim Ayub was roped in as the concussion substitute.

Faf du Plessis' wife posts a heartfelt message

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' wife has come forward with an emotional post for the injured cricketer and has also prayed for his well-being. Imari Visser shared an image of Faf du Plessis who seemed to be in excruciating pain as he was seen holding his forehead and there was a bruise below his right ear.

"This is killing me right now. Surely he should be checked in hospital?!??', wrote Faf du Plessis' wife Imari on her Instagram story.

It is to be noted that the Quetta Gladiators had to use a concussion substitute in a second successive match after West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was hit on the helmet by Mohammad Musa with a quick bouncer.

Coming back to the contest, Peshawar Zalmi went on to post a stiff total of 197/5 from their 50 overs after being asked to bat first riding on quickfire half-centuries from South African middle-order batsman David Miller 73 (46), and, veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal 59 (37) respectively.

In reply, Faf du Plessis was indeed missed by the Quetta Gladiators during their run chase as they could only manage 136/9 from their allotted quota of 20 overs. Apart from skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (36*), concussion substitute Saim Ayub (35), and, Usman Khan (28) none of the other batsmen could make any impact as the Quetta-based franchise suffered a bitter defeat by a huge margin of 61 runs.