Faf Opens Up About AB De Villiers' Shocking Retirement In 2018, Says 'It Was Really Tough'

Faf du Plessis revealed why he did not ask his former South African skipper and good friend AB de Villiers to come out of retirement. It all happened back in May 2018 when the batting sensation shocked the world by announcing his retirement from international cricket when he was at the peak of his career. However, earlier this year, Faf and the head coach of the South African cricket team Mark Boucher had said that ABD is in their scheme of things for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November but has now been postponed to 2021 due to the global pandemic. India will be hosting the tournament next year.

'It was really tough for me': Faf du Plessis

”When AB left, it was really tough for me, because I depended a lot on him, as a friend, and obviously as the best player in the team; we needed his skills. So that conversation was when he said that to me, said he was done, he was finished with international cricket, as a friend, my first instinct was, ‘I’m here for you, and I’ll support you, if you feel like you’re at the end of your career and you don’t want to do it anymore, then that’s okay I support that decision 100 percent”, said du Plessis while speaking to veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin on his official Youtube show ‘DRS with Ash’. ”As a captain, I was like ‘how do we move forward without AB, how do we get the same performances?’ But the friend in me trumped the captain in me. And I just said, ‘We’re going to miss you, are you sure?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I am 100 per cent sure, I don’t want to play international cricket anymore. I don’t have the drive to do it anymore. So I am stopping. I respected that immediately and left it there. I never ever after that tried to convince him again, because I respected what he said. Even at times when we desperately needed him,” the former SA skipper added.

ABD in IPL 2020

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers will next be seen in action during the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19.RCB had finished as the second-best side on three occasions in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 editions respectively, and has also finished as the wooden-spooners on numerous occasions as well. It remains to be seen whether a change in the venue can revive their fortunes as Bangalore's hunt for the elusive silverware continues.

The Bangalore franchise will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns against the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 21.

(Image Courtesy: AP)

