'Fair Play': Pat Cummins Plays It Safe After Washington Sundar Names His New Dog 'Gabba'

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has reacted to Team India spinner Washington Sundar naming his new pet dog ‘Gabba’ in memory of the Men In Blue's historic win in the Brisbane Test match earlier this year. An injury-marred Indian team overcame all odds at the Gabba against a full-strength Australian outfit in the series-deciding fourth and final Test match to complete a series win.

'Fair play': Pat Cummins

It so happened that after having bought his new pet dog a few days back, Sundar took to the micro-blogging site and wrote 'Love is a four-legged word' and then introduced everyone to 'Gabba'.

Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba! ðŸ¾ pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 3, 2021

When Patrick Cummins was asked about the middle-order batsman's idea behind coming up with such a unique name for his dog, he decided to play it safely and at the same time, also admitted that the Aussies were completely outplayed by India in that contest.

“Fair play, what we can do, they won the match,” the 2015 World Cup winner said on The Grade Cricketer YouTube channel.

Team India rewrite history

Team India had to chase a stiff total of 328 runs to register a famous win on the final day of the Brisbane Test match.

After losing Rohit Sharma early on Day 5, it seemed as if the visitors would settle for a draw. However, Shubman Gill had other ideas as he kept them in the hunt with a solid 91. Gill's batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara on the other hand made the Australian bowlers toil hard for his wicket even though they were resorting to bodyline bowling tactics.

The number three Test batsman stood tall by braving constant bouncer barrage and played an impactful knock of 56 runs from 211 deliveries and once he was dismissed, it seemed as if it would open the floodgates for the hosts. Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant had other ideas as he toyed around with the Aussies bowlers and brought India within touch distance of victory.

In the end, the young wicket-keeper batsman (89*) hit the winning runs as all the members of the Indian team ran towards the ground to celebrate. Thus, Ajinkya Rahane & Co. ended up retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the four-match series 2-1 and India registered back-to-back Test series triumphs Down Under.

At the same time, the Men In Blue also breached Australia's fortress Gabba after a long wait of nearly 33 years. The Aussies had not lost a single Test match at the venue since 1988.

(Image Courtesy: @SundarWashi5/Twitter/AP)