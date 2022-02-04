Fakhar Zaman-Hafeez Mix-up In PSL Reminds Fans Of Ajmal-Malik Comical Drop Catch; Watch

Lahore Qalandars earned a 29-runs victory over Peshawar Zalmi in match no. 9 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 courtesy of Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez’s quick-fire knocks in the first innings. While both cricketers headlined the day for their batting display, they also made headlines for a dropped catch in the second innings of the match in a similar fashion to the mix-up between Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik in 2008. In a video shared by the PSL on Twitter, both cricketers can be seen attempting to catch the ball, while both of them collide and end up dropping the catch.

As soon as cricket fans around the globe witnessed the comical mix-up between Hafeez and Fakhar, they were quick to point out the similarity the dropped catch had with that of Ajmal and Malik. In 2008, during a T20I match between West Indies and Pakistan, Ajmal had an easy catch coming towards him, as he seemed confused by the presence of Malik around him. While Malik witnessed the incident from the closest distance, Ajmal let the drop on the ground without even trying to put his hands under it. Although the incident took a place well over a decade ago, witnessing a similar dropped catch during the PSL 2022 match surely reminded the fans of it.

Cricket fans on social media had a fun time watching the incident as they mentioned in their tweets that dropped catch seems like a member's heaven. A fan stated that it is the same old habits, while also mentioning that the Pakistani players need to work on their fielding. At the same time, many fans mentioned Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal while comparing both the dropped catches.

Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman's contribution with the bat

On the match front, Zaman amassed 66 runs off 38 balls and Mohammad Hafeez scored 37 runs off 19 balls as Lahore scored 199 runs with the loss of four wickets in the first innings. Chasing the handsome target, Peshawar kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted at 170/9 in 20 overs. Qalandars bowler Zaman Khan picked up the maximum of three wickets, while David Wiese and Shaheen Afridi contributed with two wickets each. Fortunately, the dropped catch by Zaman and Hafeez had minimal effect in the game as Lahore earned a massive victory to win their second match of the tournament.

