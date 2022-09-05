India and Pakistan squared off against one another for the second time at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The match went down to the wire with Pakistan eventually registering a win by 5 wickets. Batting first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set a solid platform with their aggressive style of play that saw the Men in Blue score their highest powerplay runs against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. Pakistan, however, were able to apply the breaks in the second phase of the Indian innings, giving away just 88 runs in the last 10 overs compared to nearly 100 in the first 10.

India lost control of the game due to Pakistan's bowling performance in the final five overs, however, Fakhar Zaman's two atrocious fielding errors allowed the Rohit Sharma-led side to regain control. India were seven wickets down with no proper batter in the middle when Ravi Bishnoi came to bat in the last over. He played two deliveries and scored 8 runs courtesy of the misfield by Zaman. The gaffe left Pakistan captain Babar Azam in shock, while Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was seen celebrating in the dugout. here's the video of Babar and Suryakumar Yadav's reactions after the fielding gaffe from Zaman.

India vs Pakistan

The back-to-back boundaries from Bishnoi took India's total to 181/7 in 20 overs. Pakistan then came in to bat and finished the game in 19.5 overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz playing some spectacular knocks for their side. Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls, while Nawaz smashed 42 off just 20 deliveries. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah then scored 16 and 14 runs, respectively to help Pakistan complete the run chase.

Mohammad Nawaz was named the player of the match for his outstanding all-around performance. Earlier, he had picked 1 wicket with the ball. As far as the Indian innings is concerned, Virat Kohli finished the highest run-scorer for the side, hitting 60 off 44 balls before being run out by Asif. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 28 runs each. Deepak Hooda scored 16 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant hit 13 and 14 runs, respectively.

Image: Twitter/GuessKaro