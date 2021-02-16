FAL Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

The Falco (FAL) and the Badalona Shaheen (BSH) will collide in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 16 at 10:30 AM local time (3:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction, probable FAL vs BSH playing 11 and FAL vs BSH Dream11 team.

FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: FAL vs BSH Dream11 preview

Both Falco and Badalona Shaheen will play their first match of the tournament on Tuesday, which has the potential to be a cracker. FAL would enter the game with Adeel Sarwar being their best batsman and Awais Khan leading the bowling attack. BSH, on the other hand, will rely on Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem and Shafeer Mohammad who are currently in good form.

FAL vs BSH live: FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM local time, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: FAL vs BSH Dream11 team, squad list

FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Falco squad

Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed, Awais Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shehzad Umar, Moazzam Rafique, Muhammad Yaseen, Ijaz Ahmad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Javed Akram, Babar Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Sheraz, Azmat Cheema, Moazzam Rasul, Hamad Javed, Gorav Kumar, Waqas Miraj, Abid Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza

FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Badalona Shaheen squad

Hamza Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Babar Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Adeel Abbas, Mustafa Saleem, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad, Suleman Hassan, Sarmad Ali, Qasim Hussain

FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: FAL vs BSH Dream11 team, top picks

Falco: Adeel Sarwar, Moazzam Rasul, Awais Khan

Badalona Shaheen: Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Shafeer Mohammad

FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: FAL vs BSH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rehman Ullah

Batsmen: Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Adeel Sarwar (C), Ijaz Ahmad

All-Rounders: Moazzam Rasul, Hamza Saleem (VC), Malik Mati Ur Rehman

Bowlers: Shafeer Mohammad, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Awais Khan

FAL vs BSH live: FAL vs BSH match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Badalona Shaheen will come out on top in this contest.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The FAL vs BSH match prediction and FAL vs BSH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FAL vs BSH Dream11 team and FAL vs BSH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter

