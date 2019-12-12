FAL Vs FLY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 11th match of the ongoing Qatar T10 League 2019 will be played between Falcon Hunters and Flying Oryx. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Thursday, December 12 and will start at 11:30 PM IST.
Flying Oryx won by 9 wickets 💥— Qatar T10 League (@qtT10league) December 8, 2019
Congratulations Hussain Talat for fantastic 50 and we'll deserved Man of the Match.#qt10league #dsport pic.twitter.com/1fqXZex08M
The ongoing six-team tournament is the first-ever edition of Qatar T10 League. It is organised by the Qatar Cricket Association and it has been approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The opening game of the tournament was played between Pearl Gladiators and Flying Oryx on December 7.
Falcon Hunters are placed third on the points table with two wins and one defeat from their three games. Meanwhile, Flying Oryx are placed fourth on the table with a win and a defeat each. One of their matches ended in a no-result.
Hashim Amla, Salman Butt, Kamran Khan, Amad Butt, Babar Hayat, Mohammed Rizlan (w), Iqbal Hussain (c), Tamoor Sajjad, Waqas Maqsood, Murad Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan, Khalid Bhasheer
Assad Borham (w), Valeed Veetil, Hussain Talat (c), Harmandeep Singh, Asif Raja, Nouman Sarwar, Bilawal Iqbal, Musawar Shah, Imran Ashraf, Jassim Khan, Naveed Malik, Bilal Butt, Daniyal Bukhari, Akash, Abdul Rashid, Deepu
Wicketkeeper – Mohammed Rizlan
All-rounder – Hussain Talat (c), Amad Butt
Batsmen – Hashim Amla, Salman Butt, Assad Borham, Kamran Khan, Valeed Veetil
Bowlers – Iqbal Hussain (vc), Saad Bin Zafar, Bilawal Iqbal
Falcon Hunters start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
