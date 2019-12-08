FAL Vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Falcon Hunters take on Heat Stormers in the 3rd match of the Qatar T10 LEague on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. The match commences at 11:30 AM (IST).

Also Read: PEA Vs FLY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FAL vs HEA Dream11 Preview

The Qatar T10 tournament will have a total of 18 matches played by 6 teams in the league. All the matches will be played in the format of round-robin and playoffs. Falcon Hunters will be captained by Hashim Amla. The other top players in the side include Salman Butt, Fayyaz Butt and Kamran Khan.

Also Read: BD-U23 Vs SL-U23 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Heat Stormers have experienced players like Sikandar Raza, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Manpreet Gony and Mohammad Shahzad and others. These players will be expected to do well for the team. Both the teams will be so excited to begin the league with a victory and they will try to showcase their strength by winning the first match of the league.

Also Read: BER Vs KEN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FAL vs HEA Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

FAL vs HEA Dream11 Squads

FAL: Hashim Amla, Johnson Charles, Salman Butt, Ammad Butt, Saad Bin Zafar, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Tom Abell, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry, Mohammed Rizlan, Kamran Khan, Taimoor Sajjad, Murad Khan, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan.

Hashim Amla, Johnson Charles, Salman Butt, Ammad Butt, Saad Bin Zafar, Aqib Ilyas, Fayyaz Butt, Tom Abell, Iqbal Hussain Chaudhry, Mohammed Rizlan, Kamran Khan, Taimoor Sajjad, Murad Khan, Irshad Umer, Nawaf Pullangadam, Hussain Khan. HEA: Manpreet Gony, Mohammad Shahzad, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Shahid, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Scott Edwards, Rana Naeem Anwar, Gayan Munaweera, Raja Amir, Andri Berenger, Dharmang Patel, Imraz Rafi, Owais Ahmed, Talal Ahmad Khan, Afsarullah Khan

FAL vs HEA Dream11 Picks

Hashim Amla and Mohammad Shahzad are must-have picks amongst the two teams. Salman Butt, Manpreet Gony and Hazratullah Zazai are also Dream11 point fetchers. Sikandar Raza and Chanrapul Hemraj are also options worth having in your Dream11 side.

Also Read: ITA Vs HK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

FAL vs HEA Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Hashim Amla, Sikandar Raza, Salman Butt

– Hashim Amla, Sikandar Raza, Salman Butt Vice-Captain –Mohammad Shahzad, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Hazratullah Zazai

–Mohammad Shahzad, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Hazratullah Zazai Sikandar Raza and Salman Butt will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

FAL vs HEA Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Shahzad

– Mohammad Shahzad Batters – Hashim Amla, Johnson Charles, Salman Butt, Chandrapul Hemraj

– Hashim Amla, Johnson Charles, Salman Butt, Chandrapul Hemraj All-Rounders- Sikandar Raza, Ammad Butt, Imraz Rafi

Sikandar Raza, Ammad Butt, Imraz Rafi Bowlers – Saad Bin Zafar, Manpreet Gony, Mohammad Irfan jr

FAL vs HEA Dream11 Prediction