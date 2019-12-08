FAL Vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Falcon Hunters take on Heat Stormers in the 3rd match of the Qatar T10 LEague on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. The match commences at 11:30 AM (IST).
The Qatar T10 tournament will have a total of 18 matches played by 6 teams in the league. All the matches will be played in the format of round-robin and playoffs. Falcon Hunters will be captained by Hashim Amla. The other top players in the side include Salman Butt, Fayyaz Butt and Kamran Khan.
Heat Stormers have experienced players like Sikandar Raza, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Manpreet Gony and Mohammad Shahzad and others. These players will be expected to do well for the team. Both the teams will be so excited to begin the league with a victory and they will try to showcase their strength by winning the first match of the league.
Hashim Amla and Mohammad Shahzad are must-have picks amongst the two teams. Salman Butt, Manpreet Gony and Hazratullah Zazai are also Dream11 point fetchers. Sikandar Raza and Chanrapul Hemraj are also options worth having in your Dream11 side.
