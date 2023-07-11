Fan Asks MS Dhoni About His Injured Knee, His Reaction Comes As 'sigh Of Relief' - WATCH

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best cricketers in the history of sport known for his charismatic character on and off the pitch. This year MSD went on to beat Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad to win Chennai Super Kings’s 5th IPL title. However, the star veteran was seen playing the whole IPL 2023 season with a knee brace due to an injury. MS Dhoni went to Mumbai right after his IPL victory on 31st May 2023 for surgery in his left knee.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni’s surgery was successful

MS Dhoni won 3 ICC trophies as the captain of India

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019

Read More: Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG 3rd ODI

MD Dhoni gave his knee update to a fan

Dhoni was spotted at the airport on Monday, July 10 when he arrived in Chennai with his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni. As soon as Dhoni stepped out of the airport, a worried fan inquired about his knee. As he stepped out of the gates, the legend, as always, responded to the fan with a worried grin. The video is currently making headlines on social media.

Dhoni and his wife have arrived in Chennai for the soundtrack and trailer release of the film 'Let's Get Married' also known as ‘LGM’, Dhoni's first film production effort through his firm Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The CSK captain was greeted warmly, with cries of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' and flowers tossed on him.

Read More: Rajasthan Royals Takes A Brutal Dig At Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal's Retirement Fiasco

Will MS Dhoni play in the IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni recently celebrated his 42nd birthday in his hometown, Rachi. According to the reports MS Dhoni was all set to retire after the IPL 2023 but the love and affection he got from the people for his extraordinary career and his ‘cool and calm’ appearance has made him one of the most loved cricketers in India. After facing a horrifying knee injury the former Indian skipper continued to play in the tournament. After winning the trophy player claimed that he will try his best to play in the next IPL but it totally depends on his body, but he will be looking to give one more appearance in the CSK shirt as a gift to his fans.