Fan Calls Suresh Raina 'absolute GOAT In Fielding'; Former India Cricketer Responds

Legendary Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to his official social media account on January 28 to react to a post after a fan referred to him as the 'absolute GOAT in fielding.' The fan put up an old video of Raina taking an outstanding catch to back his claim.

Similar to the post above, some of Raina's other moments of brilliance in the field can be seen below:

The way he removed his cap to take the catch.. 🫡🐐💥@ImRaina #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/bMRXIcnprK — Giri Raina (@rainaedits) January 28, 2023

Suresh Raina's stats across all formats

In an international career that spanned 13 years, Suresh Raina represented Team India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. When it came to ODIs, the 36-year-old scored 5,615 runs in 226 matches at an average of 35.31. Raina smacked five centuries and 36 fifties in this format, with a best score of 116*. As for T20Is, the left-handed batsman scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18 from 78 matches. He smacked one hundred and five fifties in this format, with a best score of 101.

When it comes to the longest format of the game, Raina has scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48 after 31 innings. He has smacked one century and seven fifties in this format, with the highest score of 120. He is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

Raina, who is famously also known as Mr IPL, has been one of the best performers in the history of this tournament. The 36-year-old has 5,528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century, with the highest score of 100. He has got all these runs at a fantastic strike rate of 136.76 and an average of 32.52. Raina is also the fifth highest-run scorer in IPL history.

During his glittering career, Raina won one ODI World Cup in 2011, one Champions Trophy in 2014 and four IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings.

